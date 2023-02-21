Alessia’s life has totally changed since she lives with the Gonzales and her boyfriend Jimmy. What time and where to see “Al fondo hay sitio” online?

“At the bottom there is room“had important changes since the return of Mike, known as the ‘Gringo behinder’. After inspecting Francesca’s restaurant, he recommended removing Alessia for arrogant behavior and Diego Montalbán’s son did not take it in the best way.

She not only left the restaurant, but also left home, leaving her entire family worried. If you want to know what’s in store for the character, don’t miss “AFHS” chapter 161.

“AFHS” Chapter 161 Preview

When does “AFHS” episode 161 premiere?

Chapter 161 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” has its premiere scheduled for this February 21, so here we share all the details about its launch.

What time does “AFHS 10” Episode 161 come out according to my country?

You can see “AFHS 10” from 8.40 pm from Peru. If they reside in a foreign country, we share the calendar with their respective schedules:

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “AFHS 10”, chapter 161 LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

If you want to know what will happen to Alessia, don’t miss the premiere of her chapter 161 through the América TV signal. In case you want to see it ONLINE, you must enter the América TVGO website.

What channel is América TV in Peru?