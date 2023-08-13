Throughout the seasons of ‘At the bottom there is room’, we have seen how joel gonzales he has lost the girls he loved the most because of ‘Mike’; For this reason, he has dedicated two songs to him and gave him the nickname of ‘Gringo Backward’. However, in the recent episodes of the series, luck was on the side of ‘Fish face’ and, now, who they left for the love of another was ‘Mike’, who was engaged to Macarena and he already found out the real reason for their breakup.

Nevertheless, joel It seems that he is no longer in love with ‘Bruise’, since he has a relationship with ‘Patty’, whom he took a long time to conquer and who he fears losing to his longtime rival: ‘Mike’ Miller. Will the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ take revenge?

Joel lied to ‘Patty’ in ‘There’s Room in the Back’

joel and ‘Patty’ they just started their relationship ‘At the bottom there is room’ and, after a small discussion about the love history of the son of ‘Charito’, they became a happy couple again. However, their happiness could be tarnished by a rival in love with ‘Fish Face’: ‘Mike’ Miller. As we know, he has already taken several girls from him, so Joel is very scared that ‘Patty’ will fall in love with the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ and prevented them from meeting in Las Nuevas Lomas.

Joel was surprised at the scene of jealousy that ‘Patty’ caused him because of his loving past. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

However, his efforts were in vain, as the delivery girl realized his intentions and, when they were alone, asked him why he did it, to which Joel did not answer honestly. “I’ve never had any roche with him. Personally, no problem,” said the “Face of Fish” to the current lover of him.

What is the story of Joel and ‘Mike’ in ‘AFHS’?

In ‘At the bottom there is room’, Joel met ‘Mike’ after Fernanda, his girlfriend, was sent to the United States and later returned to Las Lomas with a companion, who would be his new partner. This left ‘Fish Face’ devastated, so he decided to create the first rap of ‘Gringo Atrasador’. Then, after many attempts to get Fernanda back, he succeeded only because ‘Mike’ broke up with her.

Now, in the new seasons of ‘AFHS’, the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ returned and this time he stole the love of Macarena, Joel’s best friend with whom he could not establish a love relationship. However, she was the one who ended up with ‘Mike’ after realizing that he is in love with ‘Fishface’, but he is no longer interested in her.

Joel fears that ‘Mike’ will take away ‘Patty’ in ‘There’s Room in the Back’. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

