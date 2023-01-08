“At the bottom there is room” ended its ninth season with a total of 130 episodes. The expectations for the ending were high and even more so when taking into account the statements of the screenwriter Gigio Aranda: “Everything is possible. There’s a little bomb over there.” As expected, the result did not leave anyone indifferent.

Now that the launch of its tenth installment has been confirmed for this January 9, we remember what happened in the last chapter of the series. Likewise, we share everything about its premiere on the small screen to find out what will happen to your favorite characters.

What happened at the end of “AFHS” 9?

The last episode of “AFHS” 9 began with big changes, such as the final separation between Charito and Koky, who are already processing their divorce papers from a distance. Although love did not triumph in their relationship, Jaimito and Alessia had their first kiss during the magical Christmas night.

On the other hand, Don Gilberto believes that it may be the last Christmas Eve that he spends with his family because a mysterious illness has compromised his memory. July did not have a good time either, since her institute was closed, which cut short her studies and forced her to return to her native Recuay with her parents.

In the last few minutes we saw Diego Montalbán meeting his secret admirer. At that moment, the fans discovered that it was none other than Claudia Llanos. It is currently unknown how she escaped death, but it is known that he returned to take revenge on Francesca once and for all.

Francesca Maldini will apparently be the target of season 10 of “AFHS”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

The series “Al fondo hay sitio” is an original production of América Televisión, so it can only be seen on that channel. In addition, it can be seen through its official website or YouTube after its broadcast on TV.

What time do the new episodes of “AFHS” come out?