Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” LIVE and ONLINE continues on América TV. Chapter 8 of the Peruvian series that excites its fans from Monday to Friday will be presented tonight and everything indicates that Diego Montalbán will be in for a big surprise. After Jimmy confronted him and asked for permission to hang out with Alessia, the chef made it clear that he doesn’t want to see the young lovers together. What will happen in this new episode of fiction?

When does chapter 8 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” premiere?

Chapter 8 of “Al fondo hay sitio” premieres this Wednesday, January 18. This will be the second week since the return of the Peruvian series in this year 2023.

In the latest chapter of “AFHS” 2023, Jimmy asked Joel for a favor, but the ‘Fishface’ couldn’t keep the secret. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10×08?

“Al fondo hay sitio” 10×08 can be seen through a television signal through the América TV channel. Likewise, you can tune in to the episode ONLINE and LIVE through the website of America TVGO and its mobile application.

“In the background there is room” 2023 will show a confrontation between Diego Montalbán and Jimmy Gonzales. Photo: composition/AméricaTV

“There is room in the background” 10×08: what time to see “AFHS”?

“In the background there is a place” in Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

“At the bottom there is room” in Venezuela: 9.40 pm

“There is a place at the bottom” in Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

“There is a place at the bottom” in Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

In “In the background there is room” 2022, Alessia and Jimmy made their romance official with a kiss. Now, the daughter of Diego Montalbán had to finish with Remo. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What channel is America TV?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

In the most recent chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio” 2023, Diego Montalbán surprised Francesca Maldini with a cruel joke. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Where can I watch America TVGO?

You can SEE América TVGO through your official website or from its mobile application available for Android and the App Store.