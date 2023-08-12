Will the revenge of the ‘Gringo Atrasador’ arrive? In the new episode of ‘In the background there is room’, Mike will know the reason why Macarena decided to end her relationship and cancel the wedding plans: Joel Gonzales, for which she will decide to face him in order to retaliate. On the other hand, the life of ‘Peter’ would be in danger after climbing on a bench on the second floor, alerting July, who fears the worst due to the advanced age of Francesca Maldini’s historic butler.

Do you want to know what else will happen in today’s chapter? In the following note, we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss anything from the successful series on América TV.

Watch HERE the preview of ‘AFHS’ 10×282

When to SEE ‘In the background there is room’ 10×282?

Chapter 282‘At the back there is room 10’opens TODAY,Friday August 11, 2023. In the preview, it can be seen that Mike will face Joel, while he was with Patty, after discovering that he was the main reason why Macarena decided to end their relationship and her marriage plans. In addition, July will fear for the life of Peter, who, in the middle of his work, climbed onto a bench on the second floor, running a great risk of falling due to his advanced age.

Where to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘At the bottom there is room’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access fiction, all you have to do is tune in to the channel’s open signal.

What time to see the episodes of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ is broadcast from Monday to Friday, in primetime at 8:40 pm, on América TV. In case you see the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is transmitted through the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

How to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to see‘At the bottom there is room’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

July will worry about Peter, who continues to do his work as normal despite his advanced age and delicate state of health. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Who make up the cast of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’?

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

