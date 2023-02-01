Jimmy Y Alessia they have done everything possible for their love to triumph in “AFHS” 2023. Now, the son of ‘Charito’ is posing as Jenny, but how much longer will his deception last?

Jimmy Y Alessia They haven’t had things easy in “At the bottom there is room”, season 10. After they declared sincere and “clandestine” love, Diego Montalbán has been very careful that his daughter does not frequent the son of ‘Charito’, for which he appointed ‘Pacho’ as the bodyguard of the blonde. However, this has not prevented the lovebirds from having a ‘brilliant’ plan: for Joel’s brother to dress up as a woman every time they have to meet.

As expected, not everything has gone as expected. What will happen? Do not miss chapter 147 of the América Televisión series to find out.

When does chapter 147 of “There is room in the background” come out, season 10?

Chapter 147 of “At the bottom there is room”, season 10, will premiere this Wednesday, February 1. According to the published advance, Cristóbal will have an unexpected encounter with Jenny, the female version of Jimmy.

Not only that, but we’ll also see ‘Charito’ receive a hearts card at his doorstep. Will Koky’s new conquest threaten her? Here’s the full preview:

What time does “Al fondo hay sitio” 10, chapter 147 come out?

Chapter 147 of “In the background there is room” 10 can be seen from 8.40 pm Below, we leave you more schedules, depending on your country.

Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where and how to see “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE?

You can tune in to season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” LIVE through the América TV signal. If you want to connect to the plot via ONLINE, you have at your disposal the América TVGO website.