Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” LIVE and ONLINE will continue with its normal programming after its cancellation on Thursday, January 19. This time, chapter 140 of the Peruvian América TV series will continue the dilemma between the Arab sheikh and ‘Teresita’, who seemed to start a new love story, but which will now end in a possible scam. And Diego Montalbán could also not save himself from losing a large sum of money to the supposed man from Dubai. What will happen in this episode and what time to watch it?

When does chapter 140 of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” premiere?

Chapter 140 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 10 LIVE premieres this Monday, January 23, 2023 through América TV.

It should be noted that last week, due to the national situation, the channel did not broadcast one of the episodes and covered the marches that took place in the capital.

What time to see “In the background there is room” 10, chapter 140?

Peru Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Where to see “In the background there is room” LIVE?

You may SEE “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE through América TV by television signal. In the same way, you can enjoy its chapters ONLINE through America TVGO.

What channel is America TV?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

Where to watch America TVGO ONLINE?

you can enjoy America TVGO downloading the mobile application from the Play Store or from the App Store. Similarly, you can enter your official website from your preferred browser.