Do not miss “At the bottom there is room”! This Monday, November 21, episode 106 of the ninth season of the series premieres and will be full of news. A new week begins and the story starring the Gonzales and the Maldinis will have unmissable events.

Therefore, in this note we tell you what you should know about the new episode of “AFHS”. Find out all the details below.

“AFHS” 2022: what will happen in TODAY’s episode?

It doesn’t come out! The distinguished chef Diego Montalbán will discover that, despite his knowledge, he does not have Charito’s seasoning and then he will explode with frustration. Thus, he will discover that his son Cristóbal could be of help in a plan to resolve the matter. All that and more in today’s episode.

What time should I see chapter 106 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, according to my country?

Next, check the schedules of the series by country:

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Peru: 8.40 p.m.

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see season 9 of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Chapter 106 of “There is room at the bottom” It can be seen through the América TV signal, just after the reality show “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”.

How to watch America TV LIVE ONLINE?

It should be noted that you can also see “At the bottom there is room” on the page of America TV GO, as well as its mobile application that has the same name.

“Al fondo hay sitio” has exceeded 100 episodes of its 9th season and is still one of the most popular TV series on the Peruvian small screen. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Who are the new characters in “Al fondo hay sitio 9″?