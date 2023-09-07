In the new episode of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’, Francesca could give up her intention to support the Gonzales family with payment for the ‘Charo’ operation, after hearing the reckless words of ‘Tito’, who referred to her as “the old one”. In addition, love could be born during the tragedy, since Cristóbal and July could have their first kiss, which would be witnessed by Peter.

Do you want to know what else will happen in the new chapter of the successful series of America TV? In this note we tell you all the details of its premiere.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 301 of ‘In the background there is room’

When does chapter 301 of ‘In the background there is room’ come out?

Chapter 301‘At the bottom there is room’will be released TODAY,Thursday, September 7, 2023. In the preview of the new episode, it could be seen that the Gonzales family has trouble paying for “Charo’s” stay at the clinic due to the recklessness of “Tito”, who insulted Francesca when she was about to pay the bill. In addition, July would see her dream of being with Cristóbal come true, after the shot in which the two are seen about to kiss.

On which channel to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’ LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of‘At the bottom there is room’throughAmerica TV, immediately after the program ‘This is war’ and before ‘Luz de luna’. To access fiction, all you have to do is tune in to the channel’s open signal.

What time to see ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’?

Season 10 of ‘AFHS‘ is broadcast Monday through Friday, during prime time at8.40 p.m.,on America TV. In case you see the series from another country other than Peru, we leave you the following schedules:

5.40 pm in the United States (PACIFIC time)

7.40 pm in Mexico

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is transmitted through the Peruvian channel América Televisión, which varies depending on the service you have contracted.

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

On which platform can I watch ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

There is the option to see‘At the bottom there is room’totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

Macarena would cost Mike the loss of a great deal of money. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

What is the synopsis of ‘Al fondo hay sitio 10’?

After the final events of the ninth season, the rivalry between the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbans further intensifies with the secret love affair of ‘Jimmy’ (Jorge Guerra) and Alessia (Karime Scander), with the attraction of Joel (Erick Elera) and Macarena (María Grazia Gamarra), of July (Guadalupe Farfán) and Cristóbal (Franco Pennano), and with the discovery of Peter (Adolfo Chuiman) as the true buyer of the new Gonzales house, situations that will bring many repercussions and later clashes between the two families.

On the other hand, the appearance of Victoria, who is shown to be the true ‘Woman in Black’, and the revelation that Claudia Llanos never died, will bring many problems to the Maldini matriarch. In addition, the return of Mike Miller (Joaquín de Orbegoso) will damage Joel and Macarena’s friendship; likewise, his presence in Francesca’s life will threaten the evil deeds of Diego Montalbán.

This is the cast of ‘Al fondo hay sitio’

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as ‘Don Gilberto’.

