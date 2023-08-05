‘At the bottom there is room’, season 10 on América TV, we will see in chapter 276 how jealousy blooms again for Las Nuevas Lomas. After Charo had lunch with ‘Tony’ Beteta at Francesca’s, ‘Koky’ became jealous, but after being left as a misio, for not having how to pay the bill, he thought that this would be reason enough for his ex not to go out again; However, Charo will use the personal trainer to continue making the man with the stick jealous. On the other hand, the return of Kimberly will bring a new confrontation in the Maldini house, this time July is the one who will fight for Cristóbal.

Meanwhile,Claudia Plains Do you plan to kill your mother in prison? Carmen called Francesca looking for her to save her from her because she has the intuition that her daughter will kill her because she is a psychopath. Follow our complete guide so that don’t miss the premiere of chapter 276 of ‘AFHS’ and to be able to know what will happen in Las Nuevas Lomas as in jail.

Look at the PREVIEW of ‘In the background there is room’ 10×276

What TIME does ‘AFHS’ chapter 276 come out?

Today, Thursday, August 3, 2023, the new chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room’. Through the screens of América TV you will be able to see this new episode at 8:40 p.m. until 9:40 p.m., just after the competition reality show ‘EEG’ and before the series ‘Luz de Luna 3’. Also, if you are not in Peru, we leave you the schedules of other countries so you can watch the series.

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain (the next day).

Where to see chapter 276 of ‘At the bottom there is room’?

To see this new chapter of the most successful Peruvian series in recent years, you must tune in to the América TV cable signal. On the other hand, if you do not have that access, you can connect to the official website of América TVGOthere you can see all the past episodes of ‘AFHS’ and the premiere.

Who are the cast of ‘AFHS’ 10?

Part of the cast of characters from ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ season 10. Photo: América TV

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

