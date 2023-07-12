The new chapter of “In the background there is room” will bring a lot of drama, and that is that after Peter remember what he was doing in the apartment where he saw Claudia Llanos, Diego will do everything possible to Francesca does not find out about his infidelity, that is why he will have to resort to whatever is necessary so that the butler does not reveal his secret. Will they silence Peter?

In this note, we will give you all the information so that you do not miss any detail of the new episode of the successful América TV production.

YOU CAN SEE: “AFHS”: Peter almost exposed Diego’s infidelity and fans react “The rat is scared to death”

Watch HERE the preview of “AFHS” 10×260

When to SEE “In the background there is room” 10×260?

Chapter 260 of “At the bottom there is room“will be released this Monday, July 10, 2023. In the preview you can see that Peter, after telling Diego that he remembers everything, will go with Francesca to reveal her relationship to Claudia, so Cristóbal and Alessia’s father will go looking for a weapon. On the other hand, Macarena will have a revelation about the “Shark Look”, what will it be?

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

You can watch season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” through América TV, immediately after the program “Esto es guerra” and before “Luz de luna”. To access the fiction, you just have to tune in to the open signal of the channel.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV: channel 194 (SD/HD) and channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 104 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV: channel 4 (SD) and channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas: channel 4 (SD) and channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru: channel 4

Vision Peru: channel 4

Best Cable: channel 4

Star Globalcom: channel 13.

Macarena would be close to discovering something important about Claudia, the “Shark look”. Photo: America TV

What time to see the episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Season 10 of “AFHS“It is broadcast from Monday to Friday, at prime time at 8:40 p.m., through América TV. In case you watch the series from a country other than Peru, we leave you the following times:

8.40 pm in Ecuador

8.40 p.m. in Colombia

8.40 pm in the United States

8.40 pm in Mexico

9.40 pm in Chile

9.40 p.m. in Venezuela

9.40 pm in the United States

10.40 p.m. in Argentina

3.40 am in Spain, the next day.

How to see “In the background there is room” FREE ONLINE?

You have the option to see “In the background there is a site” totally FREE, LIVE and ONLINE; For this, you only need to visit the official website ofAmerica TV GOan online streaming platform, where you can find the full episodes of previous seasons.

YOU CAN SEE: “There’s Room in the Back”: Who is Patty? Melissa Paredes’s character shot Joel and buried Macarena

Who make up the cast of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’

Magdyel Ugaz as Teresa

Erick Elera as Joel

Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

Karime Scander as Alessia

Jorge Guerra as ‘Jimmy’

David Almandoz as ‘Pepe’

László Kovács as ‘Tito’

Paul Vega as ‘Kokie’

Gustavo Bueno as Don Gilberto.

#background #place #LIVE #América #TVGO #time #chapter