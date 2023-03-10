Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room“A new love affair began between Don Gilberto, Eva and Peter. This situation is not at all happy for the patriarch of the Gonzales, who can no longer bear his jealousy and will explode against his best friend in chapter 173.

Next, we tell you when, at what time and where said episode that promises to be full of drama will be released.

When and what time does chapter 173 of “AFHS” 2022 come out?

If you are in Peru, you can enjoy the episodes of “At the bottom there is room” from 8.40 pm, immediately after the end of “This is war”.

What time to see “AFHS” from another country?

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

The tenth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen via the América TV signal. Next, we share what the channel is:

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD), Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD), Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

How to see “In the background there is room” ONLINE?

If you want to follow your incidents ONLINE and FREE, you just have to enter the América TV GO website and that’s it. You can also use its mobile app.

