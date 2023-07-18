Genoa – A new federal center of excellence for sailing, with unique characteristics in Italy. It is what will be hosted in the new Casa della Vela which will be built at the eastern end of the Levante Waterfront. The project was presented at Palazzo Tursi by the mayor Marco Bucci, by the deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchi, by the architect Paolo Brescia, of the Obr studio, who designed the work, by the national president of the Italian Sailing Federation (FIV), Francesco Ettorre, by president of the I Zone of the Fiv Maurizio Buscemi and by the president of the Porto Antico company of Genoa, Mauro Ferrando.

A detail of the walk designed by the Obr studio

“What will be achieved will be a sailing stadium with a large square on the sea and spaces open to all“, explained Brescia. The seafront promenade which will also host a small bar will be built above the dam that delimits the Waterfront area to the east, in continuity with the road axis that from Brignole reaches the Foce. Under the promenade there will be the operational spaces of the federal center, a sea library, gymnasium, changing rooms and guest quarters for the athletes. “This house of sailing will host international competitions and grassroots activitieswill be a unique federal center of excellence in Italy”, underlined Ettorre. “Thanks to this centre, all those who want it in the city will have the opportunity to practice sailing which, contrary to what is said, is not a sport for the rich”. , noted Mayor Bucci.

The intervention will cost around 7.5 million euros, financed for about 4 million with funds from the Pnrr and the rest with municipal resources. “We called the tender and awarded the contract for the executive design and the ivories in record time so as not to lose funds from the Pnrr”, stressed Piciocchi. Work should start in the autumn and last about a year and a half.