Covid rears its head in various European countries and in North America, also due to the new variants, and Italy tries to play in advance. “Constant monitoring of the epidemiological trend by the Regions continues. The Ministry of Health and the deputy bodies, although in a situation of absolute tranquility, keep the surveillance system unchanged, including the variants. No alarmism but also no underestimation “. Thus the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, commented the weekly Covid bulletin yesterday with cases and deaths declining after two weeks of recovery. Vaia’s signature is the circular which dictated the basic principles of the new anti-Covid vaccination campaign and which will start in the autumn, will be annual and recommended to the over 60s and the frail. Most likely, the vaccine will be offered by the National Health Service (NHS) to these categories, and other similar ones indicated by the circular. And to the others? Experts are divided on this issue.

I believe that in the autumn the anti-Covid vaccine should be offered free to those who want to get it even if they are not in the categories for which it is recommended”. He underlined Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), hoping that the Ministry of Health will move along this line. The circular “is a document that changes step compared to the past, vaccination is annual and recommended for the over 60s and the frail, precisely the population group that could be most at risk in the autumn. If – Andreoni recalled – we think that in Italy 95% of the fragile population had the last Covid vaccination more than six months ago, the choice to lower the age to 60 compared to 65 is very right because it will allow the population’s immunity to be strengthened”.

He thinks differently Matthew Bassettidirector of Infectious Diseases of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, “I believe that the anti-Covid vaccination should be offered but beware of free. In recent years we have seen that the choice of free has made us throw away millions of doses because many Italians have not understood the importance of these vaccines. So it’s time for them to open their eyes to the fact that the state spends a lot on vaccines, an important investment. It is therefore right that the NHS offers the anti-Covid vaccine free to risk categories “provided for by the management circular of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, “but the others pay for it”.

For Massimo Ciccozzihead of the Medical Statistics and Epidemiology Unit of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Bio-Medico Campus in Rome, Covid “is no longer a problem” but for vaccination “it is right that the frail and the elderly do it in autumn but only them. I don’t see the need for the others, so it is clear that it will have to be free only for the categories identified by the circular from the Prevention Directorate of the Ministry of Health, the others will pay for it”.