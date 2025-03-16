Prohibited area. Not to touch. Barcelona enters a dangerous cage. Atlético is, after the elimination of the Champions League, an injured team. “The feeling we have is angry, anger and injustice,” acknowledges Cholo Simeone. He only has the league. But the Metropolitan is his den, although on Wednesday he fell from Europe for a slippage despite winning, forcing the extension and penalties. There he feels safe, powerful and protected. It is its territory, where it takes its claws and has only lost a game this season of the 20 that you have played.

No one in the championship has been able to take the three points. It was the Lille, who in the continental tournament traced the goal of Julián Álvarez. That was in October.

He already won at Bernabéu and Vallecas

Barça de Flick has not lost as a visitor for four months in San Sebastián

But not that fierce scenario scares Barça de Flick, because the Blaugrana chain 13 games away from Montjuïc without losing. There are four months, since November 10, in which it has become a fearsome visitor, capable of scoring five goals in Mallorca, gives light or Mestalla and four in Sánchez Pizjuán or winning in Lisbon playing with ten. In the League, he has added 30 points in his displacements. In addition, it has quite controlled to travel to Madrid. Barcelona already won in Vallecas and Bernabéu and tied at the Getafe coliseum.

But it will do well to put on the alarm clock to get off the grass. For mattresses there are no prolegomena or preliminary. Tanteo minutes are overvalued. Atlético is a team that skip the presentation and goes straight to knot and the outcome. Simeone does not usually leave you some time of adaptation, he likes to go to the point.

Indomitable spirit

Simeone’s have scored 21 goals from the 85th minute

He has scored 8 goals before the 10th minute. Gallagher’s goal to Madrid at 30 seconds is a test, but also the 0-2 with which he put himself in Montjuïc in the Cup. It rains on wet because Leganés, Benfica or Mbappé in the final of the Super Cup already found the tickles to the exit barça.

But if something characterizes Atlético-Barça is that they are synonymous with emotion and goals to Raudales … until beyond the 90th minute. A fatal disconnection can penalize and more than anyone against the rojiblancos, who have specialized in being deadly in the end of the encounters.

Specialists

Sorloth and Correa, who cannot play by sanction, have celebrated 6 goals each in the final lines

From the 85th minute, Atlético draws that indomitable spirit that preaches cholism. 21 goals has celebrated in that section, something that Flick’s team has suffered both in the League and in the Cup. 1-2 and 4-4 were Sorloth’s work, which has scored four other goals in that strip. In that sense, the loss by sanction of Correa subtracts danger because the Argentine also has six goals, such as the Norwegian. This is a reminder: it does not end until the referee whistles. They are doubly notified.