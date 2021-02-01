Hunting was not affected by the examination of the draft law on animal welfare, in the middle of last week. Subject too explosive, according to the majority. Chance of the calendar or uninhibited cynicism, another text, made public on January 27, does not avoid the subject: the information report “on the means to overcome the obstacles and obstructions opposed to the exercise of certain legal activities”. What are they ? Industrial agriculture, the meat trade, slaughter and, therefore, hunting.

Intrusion attempts

This text, the result of a parliamentary mission chaired by MP LR Xavier Breton, supported by two rapporteurs affiliated with the Republic on the move, offers a series of responses to “Obstacles which are the result of increasingly professionalized militant associations”, themselves teeming with “Activists involved in a multitude of causes, notably feminist, anti-nuclear, anti-police”. What are they accused of? Attempts to break into agricultural holdings, “Lively verbal exchanges during unexpected or provoked meetings” between farmers and environmentalists, or the publication of shocking images from inside livestock buildings.

Any resemblance to section 24 …

Although the report recalls that “Freedom of expression is a constitutional right”, he proposes to restrict it. Maintaining the confusion between acts of violence, actions of civil disobedience and freedom to inform, the authors make a series of recommendations. At random, the seventh proposes the creation of a new punishing offense “Public defamation committed against a person or a group of persons because of the professional activity or the leisure activities of the defamed persons”. An example ? Film a hunting party with hounds and share it on social networks to alert people to this legal but disparaged practice. Any resemblance with article 24 of the proposed law on “global security” would be fortuitous.