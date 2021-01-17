In the Arkhangelsk region on Sunday, January 17, as a result of a collision of a milk tanker and a minibus, one person died and five were injured. This was reported in the regional GU MES…

According to the ministry, the accident occurred at about 4 pm on Sunday at the 1181st kilometer of the M-8 federal highway, 51 kilometers from Arkhangelsk. A Ford Transit car and a milk tanker collided. There were six people in the foreign car, one of them died on the spot. The milk tanker driver was not injured.

Five victims were examined by doctors, two men with blunt trauma to the abdomen, chest and knee contusion were hospitalized. As a result of the accident, no fuel spills occurred, traffic was not blocked.

The circumstances of the incident are being established.

