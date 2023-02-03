At the scene of the car accident where the 17-year-old pilot died Federico Gutierrezbetter known as ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez, there is already a cross with a Christ and a flower crown as an altar to his memory, and Joel, who claims to be a witness to the accident, is commissioned to take care of the altar.

“On Tuesday afternoon a lady came who told me she was the aunt of the boy who died, she gave me the task of planting the little tree, but I saw them arrive first with crowns and the cross and I approached them,” he said.

“He told me: I am the aunt and I ask you to put a little tree there and take care of it, and then I’ll come by every 15 days and I’ll give you soda. I planted that little pea tree, which gives very pretty little yellow flowers, but I also take care of the cross because they put two or three little stones on it and they can take it away, they need cement and mix and I filled it with stones”.

So far it is known that the driver of the Ford Expedition truck was seriously injured after the accident and was hospitalized along with a companion, whose health status is unknown.

Meanwhile, Fico’s older brother, Max Gutiérrez, who was traveling as a co-pilot, is also hospitalized.

We invite you to read:

In an interview with REFORMA, Joel recounted as a witness that in his opinion the person responsible for the accident is the driver of the truck for invading the opposite lane, although he does not leave out the excess speed at which the young NASCAR driver was traveling inside. of his Porsche, which prevented him from stopping or dodging the truck, otherwise he could have gone to the airfield.