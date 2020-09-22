Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh. Apart from this, Payal had also named Richa Chadha in this case. Ali Fazal has shared a special post for Richa when the girlfriend’s name comes in this case.

Ali wrote, ‘My love, you are the one who has stood up for women again and again, but today you have to go through all these things. But you have come as strong as ever. My partner … Your kindness and sympathy have touched many people. You fought to create a society of equality. You have shown great courage.

Ali further wrote, “I am proud of you because I know that you will not stop to help the needy, especially for women who have lost their voice in many patriarchy systems.”

Ali finally wrote, ‘I believe that every voice should be heard. I believe in disagreement, but I also believe in the power of truth and justice. I believe in exercising my right to speak but with full responsibility. I believe that as a society we need to empower our women. I am not saying this today because you are my partner, but because people like you are making this world a better place and we need you. Love you and stay with you forever.

What did Payal Ghosh say

Payal Ghosh had said that Anurag called me to his house and said that many Bollywood actresses like Richa Chadha, Huma Qureshi and Mahi Gill are comfortable with me.

Richa has sent a legal notice to Payal after this statement. Richa told social media that Payal has been sent a legal notice. The person sent by the lawyer was stopped at the gate last evening. For this reason, a soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Payal. Thank you all for the support.