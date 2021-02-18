There are more than 5,000 retirements of the Judicial Power that are now under the orbit of ANSES, as a result of the modification of the sector’s pension system promoted by President Alberto Fernández, he barely came to power. From the body directed by María Fernanda Raverta they criticized the handling of retirement procedures under the old regime, and that prompted the summons to more than 200 prosecutors and judges to decide whether to conclude the procedure – thus losing the benefits they had under the old law – or whether to desist from taking retirement.

Procedures not completed twelve years ago and more than half a dozen 75-year-old judges who did not finalize the file of his retirement are just some of the first observations made by ANSES since it took over the pension system of the Judiciary.

The pension reform for judges and prosecutors, promoted by the Government, ordered a year ago the increase from 12% to 18% of additional contributions of the judges and the calculation of 82% moving on average salaries -updated- of the last ten years (120 salaries), and not on the last credit. At the same time, it progressively extended the retirement age to 65 for men.

There are enrolled in the pension system 17,600 magistrates and officials, with an average monthly contribution of 32,600 pesos. Among judicial retirees, 7,000 have an average credit of 289,000 pesos. The Government published that the highest pension charged by a former Justice official is 771,000 pesos per month. It is equivalent to 55 times the minimum retirement of other former workers that they contributed to the “normal” pension plan.

These numbers were those that the Government used to modify the pension system of the judicial sector in February of last year. But just this month was the first since the social security body began to manage the pensions of judges and prosecutors. “We must adapt everyone to the regulations,” official sources explained to Clarion.

It was within this framework that ANSES invited more than 200 judges and prosecutors to decide what to do with their retirement process. In the agency they found files initiated to benefit from the pension scheme, but all of them were unfinished. Then, by means of a document letter, they were asked what they want to do with the process that began and was never concluded.

Sectors of the Judicial Power took the measure as one more advance by the government, in an open confrontation that is maintained after a series of decisions by the Executive. The request of the organism that leads Raverta put on alert judges and prosecutors who are analyzing how to respond to the intimation.

Meanwhile, the ANSES criticizes the management of the pension system of the Judicial Power when finding a number of unfinished procedures. For example, as you learned Clarion, there are thirteen judges over the age of 75, with their respective unfinished retirement folders.

The oldest case is that of un 82-year-old judge whose retirement process began in 2008 -more than twelve years ago- and that remained in stand by.

Judicial sources explained to Clarion that the old law made it possible to start the retirement process at age 60, and that while those papers carried out the administrative journey and even when the pension benefit was granted, the magistrate continued in office. “There were many judges and prosecutors practicing with their pensions granted, but they did not become effective until they resigned,” said a judge.

That is why it is common for many files to be initiated and those seeking to benefit from the pension scheme continue in office. Both from the sector that brings together judges and the representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office understand that the measure of intimidation of ANSES “is part of the pressure of the Government,” they explained in Comodoro Py.

