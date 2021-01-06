new Delhi: Tension has been seen between India and China for a long time. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense has released its annual report. This report said that the Chinese army’s unilateral and inflammatory action to forcefully change the status quo in more than one area on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) was responded to.

The report said that the Indian soldier is enthusiastic about responding to any daring of the Chinese forces and the Indian Army is ready for any contingency situation and talks are proceeding to resolve the issue amicably. Referring to the skirmish of Galvan Valley, the Defense Ministry said that there were many casualties on the Chinese side as well. On June 15, there was a clash between the armies of the two countries in the Galwal Valley. In which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

The Ministry of Defense said, “The unilateral and inflammatory actions of the Chinese to forcefully change the status quo in more than one area along the Line of Actual Control were responded to firmly and in a non-distorted manner. Also, the dignity of our claim was ensured in East Ladakh. It said, “The Indian Army followed all the rules and treaties between the two countries, while the PLA spoiled the situation by using unconventional weapons and mobilizing large numbers of troops.”

India and China have been embroiled in a border dispute in eastern Ladakh for eight months and their relationship has become very tense. Both sides held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks to resolve this dispute, but so far the matter has not been reached. The Defense Ministry said that with the help of the Air Force, the Indian Army deployed soldiers for a very short time and transported guns, tanks, weapons, rations etc. there.

Regarding the incident of June 15, the report said, ’20 brave Indian soldiers were martyred in a major skirmish in the Galvan valley and prevented the PAL from entering our territory. The Chinese also suffered a great loss. The report said that the Indian Army staunchly fought the enemies along the Line of Control and the Line of Actual Control and continuously carried out counter-terrorism operations.

