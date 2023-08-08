When the conversation turns to their two predecessors, Wolfgang Hessenauer and Franz Betz, Evelyn Pflugradt and Christa Enders speak of “rubble men”. After the biggest crisis in their history, the interim chairman and his deputy got workers’ welfare back on track. Above all, they organized the insolvency proceedings, which meant a turning point for the welfare association. All properties were sold in order to be able to meet some of the claims of unsecured creditors.

Oliver Bock Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for the Rheingau-Taunus district and for Wiesbaden.

Now the workers’ welfare is blank. In January, this did not deter Pflugradt from completing the association’s reorganization as chairman. The Arbeiterwohlfahrt was founded 100 years ago, and the anniversary year marks a turning point. After all, at the end of June, after 18 months, the insolvency proceedings were completed on its own, and according to Pflugradt, almost 35 percent of the legitimate claims of unsecured creditors were met. In total, the claims of the secured creditors amounted to EUR 22 million and those of the unsecured to EUR 10.75 million.

Particularly important for Arbeiterwohlfahrt is the recognition of the non-profit status by the tax office retrospectively as of January 1, 2021. For the six years between 2015 and 2020, the non-profit status was revoked due to the massive misconduct and disastrous decisions of the previous management. For workers’ welfare, this meant additional tax payments of a considerable amount. The claims of the tax authorities added up to 1.9 million euros. In addition, there were claims from wage tax audits including social security contributions of around 650,000 euros.

Tradition of the “ideal welfare association”

The Arbeiterwohlfahrt is now only a tenant in its properties. However, she was able to largely retain her range of services. The “Everyday Angel” project was ended and the language courses in the family education center in the Westend were discontinued because the city did not increase the subsidy and the AWO is not able to subsidize this learning opportunity, which Pflugradt and Enders believe is so important.







Is workers’ welfare still needed after this crisis, which made headlines far beyond Hesse? “We are firmly convinced of this,” say Pflugradt and Enders. Not only because the workers’ welfare is the only non-church organization that makes an offer to the disadvantaged. The diverse social tasks of a city are not affordable by a local government. That sounds convincing from a woman like Enders, who for years headed the city’s social work department. Enders refers to the tradition of the “ideal welfare association” next to the churches, which has a clear value orientation.



Looking ahead: Evelyn Pflugradt (right), head of AWO Wiesbaden, and her deputy Christa Enders

Image: Frank Röth



Pflugradt and Enders are reminded that these values ​​were lost under the previous leadership with every AWO process that starts anew, is decided on or goes to the next instance. “That always pulls us down,” says Pflugradt.

Earlier mistakes still have an effect today

In two cases, however, the AWO itself is directly involved: In court, it wants to assert claims for damages of more than 20 million euros against the former managing director Murat Burcu. Pflugradt knows that there probably won’t be much to get from Burcu, but possibly from his insurance company. In addition, an action for protection against dismissal by Hannelore Richter against the district association is still pending. As soon as she has made a decision in line with the AWO, she will also claim damages here. From Pflugradt’s point of view, the criminal machinations and misconduct of the previous management still have a financial impact today.