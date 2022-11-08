In the Amur region, a circus bear bit a child while taking pictures after a performance. About this on Tuesday, November 8, reported on the website of the SU IC of Russia for the Amur Region.

The incident occurred the day before in the village of Poyarkovo, Mikhailovsky district, after a performance by a visiting circus troupe. While photographing, a bear bit a seven-year-old boy on the shoulder, the website reports. kp.ru.

The pre-investigation check was started by the Konstantinovsky Interdistrict Investigation Department, the TV channel notes. “360”. Investigators examined the scene of the incident, interviewed eyewitnesses and members of the circus troupe, writes “Federal News Agency”.

It is clarified that nothing threatens the life and health of the injured child, the site notes. aif.ru. He was examined by a doctor and released home after receiving medical care, writes life.ru.

In August, a man was injured in a bear attack in the Kamchatka Territory. The incident occurred near the village of Ivashka in the Karaginsky district. The man was hospitalized.