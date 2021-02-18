In the Amur region, 25 cars with coal derailed. About this on Thursday, February 18, reported press service of the regional GU EMERCOM of Russia.

The incident occurred in the Skovorodinsky district of the region on the stretch of the Angarich station – the Jiktanda station of the Trans-Baikal railway. 25 carriages of a freight train loaded with coal have derailed, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

In connection with the incident, the movement on the railway was suspended. As a result of the emergency, no one was hurt, there is no threat to environmental safety, writes RT… Two rescue trains and rescuers left for the place, the website writes. aif.ru…

According to data on website Transbaikal railway, two passenger trains are delayed due to the accident, two more trains are expected to be delayed and one cancellation. As noted in the Ministry of Emergency Situations, train passengers in case of a delay of more than four hours will be provided with free meals.

On February 16, it was reported that in the Kuraginsky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, there was a descent of 26 coal cars. No harm done.