Almost at the same rate as COVID-19 infections. This is how the number of passengers using any of the variants of the intercity transport. In January of this year there were 1,850,000 users per day on average, a month later 2,060,000 people moved each day, and in March it was 2,442,000 those who moved in train, bus or subway. That number is 58% less than before the pandemic, but it influenced the Government’s decision to impose new restrictions to mitigate the impact of second wave.

From January to March, the increase in the use of SUBE cards was 24% according to the records kept by the Ministry of Transportation of the Nation.

When “normality” ruled in the country -before March 20, 2020- there were 4.2 million people from Buenos Aires and Buenos Aires that every day they went up to some public means of transfer. The first and severe quarantine collapsed that indicator by 85%. The images of empty cars and buses They accompanied the pictures that marked contagion numbers with less than three digits.

The current situation determines that Only in AMBA more than 10 thousand infections are registered per day and that on Wednesday before the new official measures the means of transport were used by 2,440,000 people. A combination discouraged by epidemiologists: high citizen circulation with a high rate of case growth.

This Friday the regulations began in the entire metropolitan area with uneven controls. The Provincial Undersecretary of Transportation, Alejo Suply, said that the operations in the “24 nodes where different lines that operate in the suburbs are concentrated”. They are spaces where dozens of buses converge and are located in San Martín, Quilmes, La Matanza, Wilde and Lomas de Zamora, among other populated towns in the south and west of the GBA.

In the 30 districts surrounding the Federal capital they operate little more than 12 thousand units of urban groups. “It is impossible to put a custodian for each vehicle. It is necessary to reinforce individual responsibility,” he acknowledged in statements to La Cielo radio, from La Plata.

The Ministry of National Security ordered a deployment of federal agents to supervise railway stations. They are the other point of concentration of users that is sought to be avoided. And that, as they were until the beginning of this week, they were a source of proliferation of the plague.

The president of Argentine Trains, Martín Marinucci, clarified that the task of the security forces will not be “repressive, but rather to accompany the workers who arrive in the City of Buenos Aires to fulfill their obligations.” He reported that according to the first statistics, this Thursday the same number of users was maintained as on Wednesday.

Marinucci assured that in the 370 AMBA stations “the presence of control personnel is guaranteed and a articulated work between jurisdictions “. Argentine Trains manages the five branches that operate in the metropolitan area: Roca, Belgrano Sur, San Martín, Miter and Sarmiento.

From the first minute of this Friday, the operations to control something that already ruled: the use of buses, trains and subways by those who are essential workers, part of the educational community and those who have received authorization for an exception such as a medical appointment or to apply the vaccine against COVID-19. Therefore, it is still valid or must be updated, for those who had not done so, the Caring app, which has been in operation since the quarantine began, more than a year ago.

The verification of the travel authorization caused some delays in the first hours of the new isolation that seeks to stop the second wave of Covid.

According to statistics prepared by the National Ministry of Transportation, the pandemic reduced the average daily number of passengers in the AMBA by almost 1.8 million, if the pre-coronavirus “peak” is compared to the last day of April 2020 without the new ones. restrictions. Despite this decrease, travel conditions were far from epidemiological recommendations to control the virus.

Transport Minister Mario Meoni admitted that the authorities plan to increase the car fleet for the railway system. “We are in negotiations with China and Russia but this is delayed. The last purchase was made in 2014,” acknowledged Marinucci.

