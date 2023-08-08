Dressed in an army green suit with a bulletproof vest, environmental inspector Chistyanne Barros Soares taps on the window of the jeep of the national armed forces. “We follow you and behind us comes Cruz, and then another car with four men,” she says imperiously but kindly to the heavily armed soldier behind the wheel.

The engine is started and the tour begins. During the ride on a narrow, dry sandy path with forest on both sides, Barros follows the route via an app on her phone. Earlier that morning, thanks to satellite images, she checked in a makeshift camp of Ibama, Brazil’s national environmental police, where the heaviest deforestation is taking place.

Further in Pará, in the state capital of Belem, a major international summit with the heads of state of eight Amazon countries will start this Tuesday. The aim is to make agreements about better protection of the Amazon, now that researchers are expressing concern that the tipping point is approaching at which deforestation will irreversibly change the rainforest into a different, much more sparse ecosystem.

“The satellite system indicates where extreme deforestation is, and it shows medium and low deforestation,” says Barros. “Today we are going to an area where more than two hundred hectares have already been cleared between January and June, in the middle of primary forest, without a permit. If we don’t stop that as soon as possible, much more will be cut down. We hope to catch the culprit today.”

After half an hour of driving, the app indicates that the place is almost reached. The teams get out. Dressed in gray camouflage clothing and with automatic weapons on their arms, three officers walk in front. Dry branches crackle under the boots. Ibama Inspector Hildemberg Cruz, in black sunglasses, feels a sawed-off tree stump. “This happened recently, you can see and feel it in the wood,” he says. “Perhaps the person responsible was still here yesterday.”

According to Ibama’s intelligence service, which has been investigating the logger in question for some time, he lives only a few miles away. Previously, his address was found through his energy bill. “Let’s see if he’s home,” says Cruz. They drive on in a column with flashing lights.

Political changing of the guard

The state of Pará is one of the most deforested states in the Amazon. Around Santarém, where Ibama has been monitoring intensively for the past three weeks due to the many deforestation alerts received via satellite images, the causes of deforestation are diverse. It is an area where plenty of soy is grown by large landowners, also for export to the Netherlands, among others. Gold is being mined, and indigenous groups are suffering from invaders in their areas.

The region where Ibama now inspects is also being cleared for the sale of wood that is processed in the area’s numerous medium and small sawmills. Half of the wood is exported to Europe, of which 22 percent to the Netherlands.

An action by the Brazilian environmental police in an illegal gold mine in an area of ​​Roraima state where illegal logging was taking place in February this year.

Photos Alan Chaves/AFP



“To export it requires a lot of paperwork. Everything is very bureaucratic in Brazil. Tracing the original origin of the wood is difficult,” says Barros. “It is easy to cheat.” Using her walkie-talkie, she calls for the other cars to follow her in the direction of the logger.

The latest deforestation figures came in a few days before the action. The Amazon is doing better, according to satellite images from INPE, the Brazilian agency for space research. In July, 66 percent less area was deforested than in the same month last year. The figures have therefore fallen to the lowest level per month since 2017. Since the arrival of social democratic president Lula da Silva eight months ago, deforestation has fallen by 42 percent compared to a year ago.

Inspection undressed

During the reign of Lula’s right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation actually increased. He was a proponent of opening up the Amazon to economic activity. The illegal practices in the Amazon were given free rein under him: gold miners and loggers were encouraged by Bolsonaro and Ibama’s power was cut back in the meantime.

Lula has begun to reverse those cuts to Ibama’s offices and equipment. “We had far too few people and resources. Of course, the pandemic also played a major role. Nearly two hundred new inspectors have now been added. And airplanes and cars for Ibama have been purchased from the international Amazon fund,” says Inspector Barros.

Yet the conditions under which the Brazilian environmental police have to work are anything but ideal. In the temporarily set up camp, about sixty kilometers outside Santarém, in the middle of the forest, there is no internet. And because of the unsafe situation in the Amazon, this type of operation is done in collaboration with the military.

Read also: Followers of Afro-Brazilian religions are increasingly under attack. ‘Legacy of Slavery’



“We experience our vehicles being destroyed, employees being threatened and attacked. They know when we have actions somewhere, we are usually not really welcome, no,” says Barros.

The cars stop at a wooden house. The police officers are the first to enter the site, the environmental police follow. The door is closed, a moped is behind the house. An improvised outdoor toilet is shielded with a tarpaulin. “He fled,” says Hildemberg Cruz, looking through an account book that is on the table outside. Amounts of employees paid, the purchase of items such as fuel for a tractor and chainsaws. Inspector Barros fills out a document and places it on the table outside. It states that the resident must report to Ibama within 24 hours.

One of the promises President Lula will reiterate at the Amazon Summit this week is that there will be zero deforestation by 2030. The Brazilian commitment is that other countries also endorse this goal for themselves. Another of Lula’s plans is to form an Amazon parliament with neighboring countries in order to be able to act more politically decisively.

Variety of problems

The ambition to make the Brazilian part of the Amazon deforestation-free by 2030 has previously been presented by Lula. To this end, he wants to demarcate an area seven times the size of the Netherlands as a national protected area. And Lula wants to invest heavily in Ibama and other control mechanisms and inspections.

For the environmental police, who return to their camp after a day of searching without arresting a perpetrator, it sounds great. But is Lula’s goal achievable? “If you ask me, and I say this personally as someone who is in the field every day, it seems impossible to me,” says Christyanne Barros. “2030 is already six years away.”

Moreover, she says, conservation of the Amazon depends not only on the government. “There are so many parties involved. The Amazon is a source of wealth for many, but also provides opportunities for illegality, drug trafficking and other criminal activities. A range of problems that you can’t just solve.”

They see the fact that the parties are now sitting down and trying to make agreements as a very good signal. “And if we are strengthened, we can at least do our job even better.”

Report Underworld map

From research on cross-border crime in the Amazon shows that armed gangs, drug cartels and guerrilla movements control large parts of the Amazon. Amazon Underworlda group of 37 journalists and media professionals led by Dutch researcher Bram Ebus, mapped the underworld. According to Ebus, governments of the Amazon countries must regain control over the forest. “Countries now have to do what criminal gangs have been doing for a long time, namely to cooperate intensively at a regional level,” he says. “Our research shows that the Amazon is a magnet for all kinds of criminal organizations that try to get as much profit as possible from the forest: drug cartels from Brazil, organized crime from Venezuela, guerrilla movements from Colombia. There is a kind of criminal diplomacy: this is how the largest drug cartel from São Paulo, PCC, in the Amazon intensively cooperates with gangs from Colombia, despite cultural and linguistic differences. The drug routes run here, the organizations have little trouble with snoopers because of the impenetrable forest. And profits from drug smuggling are laundered and invested in gold mining and logging.” “That is why the summit is important now,” says Ebus, “because this can only be won if the fight against cross-border crime is tackled together. It is now very important that the authorities regain legitimacy and control in the area. And that the inhabitants of the Amazon, almost 50 million people, are given opportunities, such as work and education. Now often the criminal groups are employers.”