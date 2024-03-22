Mustafa Mohamed scored the only goal of the match from a penalty kick in the 29th minute.

Hassan (57 years old), the all-time top scorer for the Egyptian national team, was appointed instead of Portuguese Rui Vitoria in early February, following the failure and exit from the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The team was missing its first star, Mohamed Salah, who asked to stay with his English team, Liverpool, after finally recovering from an injury he suffered at the beginning of the continental finals.

Salah's absence sparked controversy, especially since he returned to participate with his team and played four matches.

Arsenal's defensive midfielder Mohamed Elneny was also absent because he did not participate in his team's matches on a regular basis, and Hussein El Shahat and Mustafa Shalabi were injured, in addition to first-choice goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy because he was injured in the African Cup.

The Pharaohs are preparing to continue their journey in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Egypt leads its continental group with two wins over Djibouti (6-0) and Sierra Leone (2-0), and will meet Burkina Faso and then Guinea Bissau in June.

Hassan made six changes to his first starting lineup compared to the last, which lost to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (1-2) in the African Cup of Nations, as he started with Mohamed Abu Jabal in goalkeeping, and also included Mohamed Hamdi and Mohamed Hani in the defense line, and Imam Ashour and Mohamed Magdy.” Afsha in the middle, with Omar Marmoush in attack.

Egypt confirmed its superiority over New Zealand by achieving its second victory over them in three matches, including a draw.

Egypt lost Ashour's efforts 26 minutes after the start of the match due to injury, as he left crying, and Hamdi Fathi entered in his place.

Mustafa Mohamed opened the scoring from a penalty kick after a foul on Ashour, which was awarded after returning to the video assistant referee “The Mouse” (29).

Mahmoud Hassan “Trezeguet” almost doubled the score with a second shot near the left post (45+3).

Abu Jabal saved his country from a draw after blocking a close shot from Max Andrew Mata (60).

Marmoush wasted the second chance after a counterattack and a shot that went over the goal (62).

Sarpreet Singh's shot bounced off the crossbar after executing a direct free kick (68).

Mustafa Mohamed tried to score a brace with a powerful shot over the goal (75).

Marwan Attia almost scored a wonderful goal with a powerful shot from outside the penalty area that bounced off the right post (79).