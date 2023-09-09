The “Pharaohs” goal was scored by Mostafa Fathi (37), raising the Egyptian team to 15 points at the top of the fourth group standings.

The Egyptian team, which had lost 2-0 to Ethiopia in the second round, secured qualification for the finals after the fourth round, accompanied by Guinea, runner-up with nine points, who will meet Malawi on Saturday.

The Egyptian national team dominated most of the first half, despite the absence of Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool striker, by the decision of Portuguese coach Roy Vitoria to rest him.

Egypt’s attacks posed a threat to Ethiopia’s goal, starting with a corner kick sent by Omar Marmoush, an elaborate cross, which Mohamed Abdel Moneim turned a header, which goalkeeper Saeed Hambato with difficulty removed from the goal line (22).

And Mustafa Fathi shot from inside the penalty area, which passed next to the right post (24).

The pressure of the “Pharaohs” resulted in a first goal, after Marmoush hit a powerful ball from outside the penalty area, which bounced off the hand of the goalkeeper, to find the follower, Mustafa Fathi, to shoot it into the net (37).

Egypt’s players increased their offensive pressure with the start of the second half in an effort to enhance the goal of progress, and its players demanded a penalty kick after Mustafa Mohamed was obstructed by goalkeeper Hambato (53), so that the latter returned and fired from outside the penalty area (55), which was missed by the goalkeeper and almost hit his net before going out to corner.

Ethiopia’s performance improved due to the changes of their coach and Beto Abati, and substitute James Beckley passed a cross after Mohamed Hani and Omar Marmoush dodged it. Dawa Hotisa hit it, it passed next to the right post (64), and Abel Yalio hit from inside the penalty area, it passed to the side.

The danger of the guests increased in Al-Shennawi’s goal in light of the confusion of the “Pharaohs” defense and midfield, and Al-Shennawi saved his goal from a goal (79) by blocking a Yalio shot from inside the penalty area (79).