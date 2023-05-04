













The first of these ‘no E3’ is the Summer Game Fest, which will be held on June 8. It is an event that is held at the YouTube Theater in Hollywood and you can attend if you buy tickets, or watch it from social networks. Among the companies present we find 2K, Activision, Capcom, Atlus, EA, Sega, Netflix and more.

Then, on June 11, the Xbox Games Showcase will begin, which will run until June 14. In it, it is expected that various news of the titles in which the company works for the near future will be shared. It should be noted that on the 11th we will have the Starfield Direct with an in-depth look at this long-awaited exclusive.

To finish filling the absence of E3, we also have the PC Gaming Show on June 11. The next day, on June 12, Ubisoft will have its own presentation in the form of the Ubisoft Forward. So it seems that we will have some very busy days and loaded with information about video games.

What other event similar to E3 will there be in the remainder of the year?

While June will be the busiest month, it won’t be the end of these E3-style conferences. After all, Gamescom is coming in August, which will have its inauguration on August 22 and will have news from the 23rd to the 27th of the same month. It should be noted that this is one of the most important conventions in the industry.

Source: Gamescom

And if that was not enough, Nintendo recently announced that it would be part of it, which raised expectations through the air. So now you know, take those dates into account and be on the lookout so you don’t miss out on any news about the industry. Which of these events appeals to you the most?

