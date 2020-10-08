Two things to highlight about Spain in yesterday’s game: the first half hour, in which they cowed Portugal, and the debut of Adama Traoré, a mountain of muscles that is projected at 40 kilometers per hour, with zigzagging capacity in addition. Extreme face, classic, capable of overflowing again and again. Well Spain, then, although with the deficit, again and always, of the auction. It already happened to our glorious team and it continues to happen to this one, formed by All good players, of notable height, without any outstanding (except the eternal Sergio, who only played at the end) but with verve. The balance was a worthy match and a pleasant result.

Luis Enrique brought out what in another time would be called an ‘experimental’ team, although in this Spain that is being refounded, it is not easy to know who is the starter and who is not. Sergio Ramos marks the scale on whether or not all the meat is going to be thrown on the grill in the game or not, and yesterday he did not come out until the very end, undoubtedly to add his 173rd match and take another step closer to the 184 of the Egyptian Ahmed Hassan , an effort in which Luis Enrique has decided to help him. At the goal was Kepa, to whom the coach threw a suitable cable. Those of us who were expecting to see Ansu Fati and João Félix had to settle for a few final minutes of the second.

In that dazzling initial half hour of Spain, with pressure and play, the Ceballos-Busquets-Canales media cut the cod and Olmo and Gerard looked up. When Spain slowed down, Portugal balanced the game and continued balanced until the end. Adama Traoré inflamed Spain again, with his unstoppable starts, but on the other side We got two scares in two cannon shots to the crossbar, one from Cristiano and the other from Renato Sanches to pass him, who intervened little but is still a thunderclap. João Félix played little and well, although he sent a clear goal into limbo in the final moment, to our relief. Portugal did not score, but has more fang.