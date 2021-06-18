Among the novelties of the game, beyond the stage, we find acid rain.

Beyond the post-apocalyptic Boston we explored in Fallout 4, the RPG of Bethesda Softworks has grown over the years with the support of the players themselves, taking us to other inhospitable lands recreated with the game’s editing tools. Your next stop? A dilapidated version of London that is taking shape thanks to the work of Team FOLON, who have presented their interesting Fallout london.

No date yet for Fallout LondonThis mod is described as “a continuation of the base game” that will allow players to visit a setting never before seen in the Fallout series. It’s more. This is the first time we have traveled outside of the American continent, which is undoubtedly an interesting point to get lost in the streets of this post-apocalyptic city of London.

“Visiting a totally new setting allows us to explore different cultures that have not become homogenized with their counterpart in the United States. And it also gives us the opportunity to explore the prewar history of Europe, and the effects the Resource War had on the class society of the United Kingdom before the conflict “. Regarding the map size, its dimensions will be like those of the original version of the Commonwealth in Fallout 4, and among the most striking novelties, the inclusion of the acid rain.

Acid rain will completely change the way we explore the city“It’s not a climate where you want to get wrapped up, especially without an umbrella. How could we make a mod without rain and umbrellas being a central part of life in London,” joke the authors of this curious Fallout London. Its first trailer also allows us to see some of the most emblematic places of the British capital, with Big Ben or Westminster among them, as well as characters and enemies also inspired by the culture and history of the United Kingdom.

When can we play it? At the moment there is no specific date for the premiere of this mod. Meanwhile, we remind you that there are other projects just as interesting as a remake of Fallout 3.

