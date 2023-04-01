During the 1990s, it was common for will demonize to various cartoons, including dragonball, and some claimed that Goku’s name had a Biblical meaning. Around the time of the late 1990s and early 2000s, various religious pamphlets began to circulate claiming that Goku and dragonball were satanic.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, a religious pamphlet was circulated claiming that dragonball and its main character, Goku, had a satanic meaning in the bible. According to the booklet, Goku’s name in the bible meant “The coming beast”, while his real name, Kakaroto, meant “Evil Possession”.

It was also stated that Goku’s race in the series, the Saiyans, were known as demons in some areas of the East and that the special techniques they used were part of satanic rites.

“El Hame Hame Ha(sic): words used by Japanese witches and spiritualists in satanic rites, who feel their power and presence. The Kayo Ken: powerful evil force that sorcerers and spiritualists receive to ascend further.

However, the creator of the manga and anime of dragonballAkira Toriyama, has clarified on several occasions that the names of the characters and techniques come from food in Japanese or their literal meaning in English.

Dragon Ball: Dragon Balls.

Kakaroto: is how the Japanese pronounce the word “carrot” – carrot.

Saiyan: Saiya is “Yasai” changing the order of its syllables and means vegetable in Japanese.

Kame Hame Ha: It is the name of King Kamehameha of Hawaii, Kame means turtle, the phrase would translate into something like “turtle wave”.

Kaio Ken: Kaio means “king of the world” ken is fist: fist of the king of the world.

Milk: It means milk.

Via: SDP