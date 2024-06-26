The last friday, Claudia Sheinbaum, elected president of Mexicowas recognized by the Secretary of the Navy, Rafael Ojedaas the “future supreme commander” of the Armed forces.

This, which may seem only anecdotal, marks a historic event for our countryWell, actually, Starting October 1, Mexico will have its first female president in the history.

This symbolizes, among many other things, the advances that, with the Fourth Transformationstarted by our current President, Andrés Manuel López Obradorwe have had in many aspects of public life in Mexico.

At this time, it is worth remembering that we Mexicans have elected a woman to be president of the country before the United States, which demonstrates the great progress in terms of women’s rights that Mexico has achieved in recent years. .

In fact, to the express question asked to President, Andrés Manuel López Obradorwith respect to that, if the country and the Army are prepared to have a woman at the head of the Federal Executive, he answered yes and that Mexico will be in good hands with Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum.

It is true that there are still many historical debts in which we must advance in terms of gender parity, but I am sure that these will have a considerable rebound with Claudia Sheinbaum as president.

Also, yesterday, one day after her birthday, Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum She received the women’s baton given to her by a large group of women who make up collectives of activists and feminists that frame the new stage that our country is about to experience.

In this meeting with women, our president-elect said that the national project is feminist, which marks the fact that the second floor of the fourth transformation is about to begin and that it comes with more strength to advance on the path of equality for all. and everyone.

Thus, as our president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has said, this will be a continuity with change and the transformation will continue.

We Mexicans have given an enormous example that we want the transformation of the country to continue by granting a large majority of trust to Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum and the commitment of those of us who achieve, also by decision of the people, some popularly elected position, It is in this same sense, to achieve the construction of a welfare state for the people of Mexico.

In the case of Ahome, it is important to comment that not only are we in tune with more women occupying management positions in the City Council, but, in fact, from the form we formed for the election of councilors, we decided that there should be more women. those who make up the Cabildo as of next November 1st.

Thus, starting October 1, our country will begin the second floor of the Fourth Transformation with Claudia Sheinbaum at the helm because in Mexico, it is time for women.

