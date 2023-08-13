They hugged tightly in the streets of Glasgow on Sunday, just as they did two weeks ago on the misty summit of the Tourmalet. Lotte Kopecky as the glorious world champion, Demi Vollering second after an ultimate sprint at seven seconds. At the Tour de France Femmes, the final result was exactly the other way around. But just like then, the Belgian and the Dutch leader were both satisfied. In Glasgow, too, the best had finally won. Kopecky took over the rainbow jersey from Annemiek van Vleuten, who completed her farewell World Cup with blows to the public and eighth place.

With the world title on the road, Kopecky was crowned the undisputed star of this ‘super World Cup’ cycling, where all disciplines of the sport came together. The 27-year-old Belgian had already taken gold (eliminator and points race) and bronze (omnium) twice on the track earlier this World Cup. In the spectacular road race, Kopecky dominated from start to finish, like Mathieu van der Poel a week ago in the men’s race. “What a year this has been”, said the first Belgian world champion since Nicole Van den Broeck in 1973 after the finish. “Sometimes I don’t even know where I get it from.”

As a top favorite, Kopecky already had all eyes on him before the start. Three medals on the track, stage win and six days yellow in the Tour de France Femmes, second in the final classification. And then a World Cup on a course that was very similar to the Flemish spring races, in which she excelled in recent years and often won. But one thing didn’t seem in her favour. Where she has been part of the strongest sponsor team of the international peloton all year round, the Dutch SD Worx, she now had to make do with the much less strong Belgian national team. Her teammates from SD Worx were now opponents: Vollering as leader of the Netherlands, Marlen Reusser for Switzerland.

“I don’t think it will affect the game,” Kopecky had said in advance at the Belgian TV channel Sporza. No prior agreements about which SD Worx rider would become world champion? “Reusser, Vollering and I all want to win here.”

A ‘weird feeling’

Competitor Vollering spoke of a “strange” feeling just before the start. “Normally you make a plan together, now you have to compete against each other.” Was Kopecky going to ride into her? “I think Lotte will give it to me, but that doesn’t mean she gives it to me. Hopefully a great world champion will come out.”

Kopecky was head and shoulders above the rest in the final six laps of 14.3 kilometers through the streets of Glasgow, with 48 corners and seven ascending lanes. She attacked where she wanted, but had to compete against a numerical majority, especially from the Netherlands. Shirin van Anrooij – who would take silver in the category up to 23 years old – did a great job in the hunt for the Swiss leader Elise Chabbey. Kopecky himself had to give everything to retrieve the escaped Van Vleuten.

I think there was no more in it Demi Vollering leader of the Netherlands

Going into the final lap, just as Chabbey was being overtaken by a thinned group of seven, Van Vleuten punctured for the second time in the race. “After that flat tire I had no chance,” said the 40-year-old world champion on the road from 2019 and 2022, who was no longer able to return to the front. Nevertheless, she crossed the finish line smiling in her last season. “I enjoyed all the people who cheered me on. That gave me goosebumps. But it’s been nice now.”

Kopecky, meanwhile, put the crown on her work at the front. First there was a powerful attack that loosely drove Vollering off the wheel. When the Dutch came back at the front after some hesitation, the ultimate proof followed who was the strongest this World Cup. While Vollering’s legs started to cramp, Kopecky still had enough left to accelerate twice in the last kilometers and drive everyone out of the wheel. “I don’t think there was more to it,” said Vollering after she had just referred the Danish Danish Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig to third place in a sprint. “Lotte Kopecky was the strongest today.”