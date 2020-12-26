In a 14-year trial in a 28-year-old rape case in Mumbai, the Bombay High Court, while convicting a man, decided to extend his sentence from 3 to 7 years. South Mumbai: A man was accused of raping adolescent meds on which the court has found him guilty. While delivering the verdict, the High Court bench said that punishment should be done according to the seriousness of the crime. The court said that the social status of the accused is absolutely inconsistent.A bench of justices Sadhana Jadhav and Justice NJ Jamdar in the High Court ordered the convict to pay a fine of Rs 1.1 lakh. Earlier in 2006, the sessions court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused. The bench said that Rs 1 lakh will be given as compensation to the victim. The High Court said, “As soon as the court accepts the evidence collected by the victim, there is a process of conviction.”

The High Court bench also said, “The passage of time in the case is not a reasonable reason to show leniency towards the guilty.” The court cannot ignore the impact of such serious crimes. ‘