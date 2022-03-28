In the 2023 budget, Biden maintains his support for Colombia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
US President Joe Biden during a speech (file photo).
EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas
US President Joe Biden during a speech (file photo).
The president requested US$463 million for fiscal year 2023.
March 28, 2022, 01:40 PM
President Joe Biden maintained his support for Colombia by requesting US$463 million (approximately) to spend in the country during Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October of this year.
In 2021, as soon as he took office, Biden had asked the country for US$453 million (approximately) to invest during this current year. That is to say, his request for 2023 is US$10 million higher than the one he made last year, but US $ 8 million less than what Congress finally approved 10 days ago.
SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI
Correspondent of THE TIME
Washington
On Twitter @sergom68
