In the 2023 budget, Biden maintains his support for Colombia

President Joe Biden maintained his support for Colombia by requesting US$463 million (approximately) to spend in the country during Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October of this year.

In 2021, as soon as he took office, Biden had asked the country for US$453 million (approximately) to invest during this current year. That is to say, his request for 2023 is US$10 million higher than the one he made last year, but US $ 8 million less than what Congress finally approved 10 days ago.

News in Development…

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

Correspondent of THE TIME

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68