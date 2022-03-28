Tuesday, March 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

In the 2023 budget, Biden maintains his support for Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
10
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden during a speech (file photo).

Photo:

EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas

US President Joe Biden during a speech (file photo).

The president requested US$463 million for fiscal year 2023.

President Joe Biden maintained his support for Colombia by requesting US$463 million (approximately) to spend in the country during Fiscal Year 2023, which starts in October of this year.

In 2021, as soon as he took office, Biden had asked the country for US$453 million (approximately) to invest during this current year. That is to say, his request for 2023 is US$10 million higher than the one he made last year, but US $ 8 million less than what Congress finally approved 10 days ago.

News in Development…

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI
Correspondent of THE TIME
Washington
On Twitter @sergom68

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  "Son of a bitch": Biden insults journalists

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#budget #Biden #maintains #support #Colombia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Uncharted: The first ten minutes of the film are now available for free

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.