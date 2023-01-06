In the 1st week of the 3rd term of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the Ibovespa retreated 0.70%, closing this Friday (6.jan.2023) at 108,963 points. This is the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange).

There was an increase of 1.23% in relation to Thursday (5.jan). In the morning, the PT gave a speech considered mild by the market when he said that the government “need” of Congress.

The president also said that the economy can “Grow back responsibly”. B3 reacted positively to Lula’s speech.

The good mood of the Brazilian market also took into account the Dice of jobs released this Friday (Jan 6) by the US Department of Labor (US Department of Labor). According to the US government, 223,000 jobs were created in December.

New York stock markets also closed higher compared to the previous day. The Dow Jones index rose 2.13% to 33,630 points, while the S&P 500 ended at a high of 2.28% (3,895 points).

Dollar

The real devalued amid the initial noises of the Lula administration. Afterwards, it gained traction and ended the week with appreciation against the dollar: the US currency closed this Friday (Jan 6) at R$ 5.23, down 0.83%.

Foreign capital

Foreign investors withdrew R$ 20 million from the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (4.jan), latest data available. The data consider initial offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow-ons).

Brazil risk

Used to measure confidence in the economy, the country risk registered 253 points this Friday (Jan 6). 1 year ago (6.jan.2022), it recorded 209.