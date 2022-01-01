“To hurt a woman is to insult God, who took humanity from a woman”, said Francisco| Photo: EFE/EPA/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Pope Francis used this Saturday (1st) the first Mass of 2022 to condemn violence against women and said that to hurt them is to insult God.

“How much violence there is against women. Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who took humanity from a woman,” said Francis in the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Basilica.

Francisco dedicated his homily to women and mothers, and said of them that “they manage to keep the dream and the concrete together, avoiding deviations from aseptic pragmatism and abstraction”.

Mothers, he continued, “know how to hold the threads of life together” and, therefore, are essential in today’s world, as they are “capable of weaving threads of communion, which are opposed to the barbed wires of the divisions, which are so many”.

In addition, he sent a message to the Catholic Church: “The Church is a mother, she is a woman, so there is no place for women in the Church without reflecting them in this mother’s heart. This is the great place of women in the Church, from which other secondary ones derive”.