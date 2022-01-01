<div id="paywall-google"><div class="wrapper"><div class="col-12 wgt-social-reactions reactions-mobile"><div class="gp-social-reactions"><h2 class="title">How did you feel about this article?<\/h2><\/div><\/div><\/div><div class="wgt-main-image"><picture class="img-fallback"><source media="(min-width: 768px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/01164806\/papa-960x540.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/01164806\/papa-1280x720.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 480px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/01164806\/papa-660x372.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/01164806\/papa-960x540.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><source media="(min-width: 1px)" data-srcset="https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/01164806\/papa-380x214.jpg, https:\/\/media.gazetadopovo.com.br\/2022\/01\/01164806\/papa-660x372.jpg 2x" srcset="https:\/\/www.gazetadopovo.com.br\/assets2\/images\/svg\/gazeta-fallback.svg"><\/source><\/source><\/source><\/picture><p><figcaption class="img-info"><span class="img-caption">\u201cTo hurt a woman is to insult God, who took humanity from a woman\u201d, said Francisco<\/span><span class="img-credit">| Photo: EFE\/EPA\/GIUSEPPE LAMI<\/span><\/figcaption><\/p><\/div><div class="wrapper"><p tabindex="0">Pope Francis used this Saturday (1st) the first Mass of 2022 to condemn violence against women and said that to hurt them is to insult God.<\/p><p tabindex="0">\u201cHow much violence there is against women. Enough! To hurt a woman is to insult God, who took humanity from a woman,\u201d said Francis in the Vatican's St. Peter's Basilica.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Francisco dedicated his homily to women and mothers, and said of them that \u201cthey manage to keep the dream and the concrete together, avoiding deviations from aseptic pragmatism and abstraction\u201d.<\/p><p tabindex="0">Mothers, he continued, "know how to hold the threads of life together" and, therefore, are essential in today's world, as they are "capable of weaving threads of communion, which are opposed to the barbed wires of the divisions, which are so many".<\/p><p tabindex="0">In addition, he sent a message to the Catholic Church: \u201cThe Church is a mother, she is a woman, so there is no place for women in the Church without reflecting them in this mother's heart. This is the great place of women in the Church, from which other secondary ones derive\u201d.<\/p><\/div><\/div>\r\n#1st #Mass #year #Pope #violence #women #affront #God
Leave a Reply