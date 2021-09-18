The earthquake of September 19, 1985 shook Mexico City without immediate information about his magnitude and epicenter; at that time, the seismographs of the National Seismological Service (SSN) were still similar, their station coverage was insufficient and notifications were made by telephone operators “when there was a major earthquake”; unlike current earthquakes, whose magnitude is known in real time.

“In 1985, we found out because the city was falling, it took several minutes to find out more or less the epicenter, because the operators spoke, or with the few stations that we had, it was located. It was known that it was in the region of Michoacan, so what took the longest was to determine the magnitude, it still took hours for the magnitude to be known precisely, “he said. Victor Hugo Espíndola Castro, Head of Analysis and Interpretation of the SSN.

At that time, Dr. Espíndola Castro was still a student and served as a fellow at the National Seismological Service, body attached to the Institute of Geophysics from the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

“An initial magnitude was given, as the seismogram was all saturated, what was done was to estimate, ‘this earthquake, at least it was seen as 7’, but in reality it had been much higher.”

Finally, after various analyzes of the seismic signals recorded on paper, it was determined that the earthquake registered at 7:17 am was of magnitude 8.1 at a depth of 15 kilometers with an epicenter on the coast of Michoacan.

“It was an impact, not only in the work of the National Seismological, but in the work that was done at that time, at that time it was used a lot that when a strong earthquake occurred, a brigade would go to put instruments to determine aftershocks, to know how the seismic source was, that same day I went to Lazaro Cardenas with other people; From a human point of view, it was somewhat shocking to see all the damage”, He related in an interview with MILLENNIUM.

By the 1970s, the National Seismological Service – which was opened in September 1910-, had about 20 electromagnetic seismographs, and they began to install digital telemetry stations, for the transmission of signals by microwave. It was after the earthquake of 85 that the SSN was endowed with greater means, which allowed it to expand its seismic network to obtain information in real time, but with still insufficient coverage.

“Currently, all the information that comes to us from the different stations is digital, telemetric, time areal, and all the analysis that is done now, is also digitally, through a computer. So what was experienced at the city level at that time in 1985, is considerably different from the 2017., in this same city ”.

For the September 2017 earthquakes, the seismic records were received in real time, and were no longer recorded on paper, by means of that instrumental of yesteryear drum-shaped; so during these tremors, the seismograms were projected digitally, through screens.

Having the experience of having lived both of the earthquakes most intense in the country, Victor Hugo Espindola maintains that from his point of view as a specialist, that of 1985 was stronger and more destructive than that of 2017.

“Undoubtedly, 2017 also had great losses at the economic level, but it cannot be compared with 1985, let us remember the destruction in the Mexico City“, said.

Now, the SSN has a network of 95 seismological stations throughout the country, plus those shared by other institutions such as the Engineering Institute, the universities of Colima and Veracruz, as well as Civil Protection of Jalisco and San Luis Potosi, for which it adds a monitoring of 212 stations; but they still turn out insufficient to cover Mexican territory, Espíndola said.

“There are expansion plans, there was a project for two years, approximately 30 stations, but there are still few.”

Seismogram analysis determines epicenter and magnitude

The seismograms they record the speed with which the ground moves during an earthquake, when there is no movement, a horizontal line is registered, but as soon as there is ground movement and a speed or acceleration is generated, “it is when we see that it begins to move, that gives us a start time and we detect some phases that help us to know where the earthquake is and also how far it is”, Explained the head of Analysis and Interpretation of the SSN, Víctor Hugo Espíndola.

In such a way that by analyzing the seismograms of various stations, specialists can determine the epicentral zone and its magnitude.

He explained that the amplitude depends on the magnitude of the earthquake, which is closely linked to the energy released, but also to the distance at which the instrument is located.

“The magnitude is independent of where it is, that is the energy that is released, and the intensity is how the observer registers it, it can be an instrument, accelerometer or it can be a person. A person who is near the seismic source is not the same, a person who is here in the center of the city, or who is in Pedregal, the intensity with which it is perceived will be different due to the distance and here in Mexico City, due to the type of soil ”, he added.

DMZ