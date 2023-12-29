Dhe art historical tradition is sometimes the product of coincidences. At the same time, coincidences contribute to correcting the canon: In May 2014, Achim Stiegel, curator of the furniture collection at the Berlin Museum of Decorative Arts, saw an outstanding desk from the eighteenth century in the “Legion of Honor” museum in San Francisco. At first glance, the piece of furniture revealed its independence, but also its equality with the masterpieces of the time. Compare with the Ebenists of Louis XV. like Jean-François Oeben or Johann Heinrich Riesener came to mind, but the trace of the table led to the court of Madrid.

In 2021, thanks to numerous sponsors, the Decorative Arts Museum was able to purchase an almost even more exquisite cylinder office from the same workshop. An exhibition and an international conference now take stock of almost ten years of research between Berlin and Madrid: the history of European luxury furniture construction is enriched by a rich chapter. Like many cabinetmakers of the Ancien Régime, the unjustly forgotten master came from German-speaking countries: José Canops was born as Joseph Cnops in the Duchy of Limburg, near Aachen. At a young age, his career took him to the Spanish court via the highly specialized workshops in the Fauburg Saint-Antoine in Paris. An art-loving ruler in the spirit of enlightened absolutism worked there: Even as king of Naples and Sicily, Charles III. kept the educated world in suspense with the excavations in Pompeii and Herculaneum. When he took over government in Spain in 1759, he set his ambition on completing the royal palace, which had been under construction since 1738.