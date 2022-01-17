Nine puppies found in a dumpster in the Lavoria area, a fraction of the municipality of Crespina Lorenzana: six did not make it

Horror in the area of ​​Lavoria, a fraction of the municipality of Crespina Lorenzana. Nine dog puppies they were closed in a sack and thrown in a garbage can. Unfortunately six have not made it, three others are fighting for life.

A story that has aroused anger and indignation on the web. The nine animals still had the umbilical cord attached. They were found by a passer-by, who immediately raised the alarm.

The three survivors lie in the hands of Tania Chimenti, a local volunteer. It was the woman who spread what happened on social networks. In a long post, full of anger, he wrote:

Filthy b ***** o !!! We catch you, because you’re not even smart! In that street there are the cameras, you have abandoned these little ones like garbage in an empty sack of treats you have killed 5 out of 9 … one with fractures everywhere causing her to die of pain … now get ready because the evil will come back to you. Back with the interests … we will search to save them but you are prepared to pay for the evil you have done because this time we will find you …. luckily some angels have heard them and immediately recovered the Lavoria area !!!!

After the volunteer’s post, another puppy died and now there are only three fighting to stay hold on to life.

The investigation into the abandonment of the nine puppies

The police are standing investigating And viewing the cameras in the area, in an attempt to trace the author or authors of the cruel act.

The person who found them in the dumpster has already come forward for to adopt one of the three little brothers. As soon as the puppies regain their strength and are old enough for a home, the savior will be able to open the doors of his heart and home to one of the dogs. The other two will find a home in which to grow up and be happy.

The cruelty of the human being has no limits. Many are hoping that the person responsible will be found and that his cowardly gesture do not go unpunished.