WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden, wearing his signature aviator sunglasses, pardoned two North Carolina turkeys named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, sparing them Thanksgiving dinner.

In return, the pair of huge birds gurgled their satisfaction in the latest edition of the lively White House tradition that opens the country’s holiday celebrations.

With November temperatures offering an icy breeze on the South Lawn, Biden said he didn’t want to make the event too long because “nobody likes it when the turkey gets cold.”

The military band put the audience in the right mood for the event, playing a version of the song “Freebird”, by the band Lynyrd Skynyrd, before the pardon. From the White House balcony, behind Biden, the president’s German Shepherd, Commander, watched and barked loudly.

Millions of turkeys will be roasted in the ovens of American families on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, then served with sides of gravy, potatoes and green beans.

But Chocolate, who weighs 20 kilos, and Chip, who is 21, will live out their lives going forward at North Carolina State University.

The White House’s pardon of turkeys is a tradition that has been around for decades.

Biden made reference to the November 8 legislative elections, in which Democrats maintained control of the Senate and lost the House of Representatives by a few votes to Republicans, denying that the opposition party had achieved a “red wave”.

