Thousands of pro-democracy protesters in Bangkok, October 15, 2020 (LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)

Since July Bangkok has been the capital of a kingdom under high political tension. The demonstrators, mostly students, always more numerous and determined, demand more democracy. Arrests are on the increase.

Wednesday October 14, 10 000 inhabitants marched towards the government house. They were 3 to 5 000 the next day at a large crossroads in the city center, despite the ban on demonstrating, and the police were taken aback. The rallying sign of protesters : the three-fingered salute, arm outstretched high in the air, with only the thumb and little finger folded over the palm of the hand. This greeting appeared in 2014, as a sign of distrust of the military who have just seized power through a coup, and who repress freedom of expression. During these gatherings, we sometimes witness violent arrests.

#Thailand Thousands of people joined a protest in Bangkok in defiance of the new ban on gatherings, seen as a crackdown on pro-democracy gatherings v @scmpnews

pic.twitter.com/y9nIXixhFy – AsiaNews (@AsiaNews_FR) October 16, 2020

Today, the demonstrators first demand the resignation of the Prime Minister, a general returned to his post in 2019 thanks to fairly transparent elections. Then, they also demand a modification of the Constitution, very favorable to the army. But above all, for the first time in the history of the country, the demonstrators are calling for a reform of the monarchy, a very taboo subject in the kingdom. Criticizing or insulting the king, especially on social networks, can lead to fifteen years in prison, the law of lese-majesté arguably the most severe in the world.

Thailand is used to violent protests, whereas since the end of the absolute monarchy in the early years 30 the country has known 12 coup d’etat. But attacking the monarchy is unprecedented. On Wednesday, the demonstrators even physically hampered the procession of the king and the queen by making the gesture of the three fingers to the passage of their car. But when the members of the royal family pass it is normally necessary to stop everything and kneel down.

In reaction to these demonstrations, the power tightens the screw. He published on 15 October a decree that bans all political gatherings of more than four people, and the demonstrations are judged “contrary to the Constitution”. That is not all, since the “online messages that could harm national securitye “are also banned. The army is deployed around some government buildings, and the main leaders of the movement have been arrested. The fight against the coronavirus has also served as a pretext for exceptional measures intended to silence dissenting voices The government can for example “censor or close” media accused of spreading false information about the epidemic.

In all this, the king is not often there. Rama X shows relatively little interest in public affairs. He is best known for his failed marriages, Homeric anger and dissolute lifestyle, spending the majority of his time in Germany in a luxury hotel in Bavaria, even during the Covid-19 pandemic. An attitude that is starting to annoy the government : Berlin very officially warned Thailand that the king should stop conducting state affairs from German soil.