In a side street off Khaosan Road, in the touristic entertainment center of Bangkok, the German couple Sebastian and Ralph (they don’t want their last name in the newspaper) stand at the folding table of 40-year-old Mickey Sakraee. The former gardener has homemade weed cakes and joints for sale. When a police car drives by, Sakraee remains calm. “Don’t worry, they’ll leave us alone,” he says to Sebastian, who just has a joint in his hand. The German looks back uncomfortably. “It’s okay, isn’t it?” he says despairingly to his partner and waits to be sure with his purchase until the agents have disappeared from view.

Growing and selling marijuana products has been largely legal in Thailand since June 9. In order to get the economy and tourism going again, the Thai government is encouraging its citizens to grow and sell cannabis themselves. There is an app with tips. There are scholarships. And some 4,000 prisoners held for marijuana use or trafficking have been released. Make way for the weed.

Sakrapee didn’t let herself be told that twice. “I sold cuttings for garden plants. But there’s not such a big market for that.” With his new source of income, Sakraee earns between 270 and 400 euros per week.

Sakrapee is not the only one to jump into the market. Down the street, woodcarver Min (46) sells space brownies and donuts. Behind him, Dophin (58 years old), just like Min he gives one name, has displayed weed sweets on the seat of his moped. Around his neck hangs a laminated card with a QR code on which customers can pay via their phone.

Legalization did not come out of the blue. Since 2018, hemp products with cannabidiol (CBD), used against insomnia, anxiety and pain complaints, allowed in Thailand. And now there is also the green light for products with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the substance that causes a high. Products may contain a maximum of 0.2 percent THC and only medicinal use is allowed, according to the Thai Ministry of Health. If you use weed for pleasure, you still risk punishment, the ministry warned a day after legalization, in an effort to curb over-enthusiastic use.

Dophin with its cannabis products in the tourist center of Bangkok.



The law still has some loose ends. Because how is the government going to check whether someone lights a joint for pleasure or because of health problems? “As long as you don’t blow people in the face,” Police Chief Duangchote Suwanjaras told the online magazine Cononuts. “As long as the law is still unclear, my people will leave users alone.”

herbal medicine

On the corner of the street, between a row of restaurants, Petch Warakorn (27) and his sister Ploy Kanyarat (28) have opened a weed shop. The shop has been carefully lit so it looks more like a health clinic than a dark hemp cafe. Weed varieties are displayed in jam jars on the wooden counter.

“The marijuana we sell here comes from our village,” Kanyarat says. “In our community, we live just north of Bangkok, we know marijuana as herbal medicine. It is a good remedy for sleeping problems, rheumatism and stress. As soon as we heard that weed with THC would become legal, we immediately came up with plans to open a store.” A customer opens one of the jam jars and smells the weed. “Can I put it in the food like that?” he asks. Kanyarat urges him to start with a small amount. “I’m not a big fan of marijuana baking,” she says. “People quickly use too much.” The owner is not pleased with the proliferation of cannabis food. “There is no checking at all. Who knows what’s in it.”

Wild West Situation

Not only on the street, but also online, a Wild West situation has arisen in terms of cannabis sales, according to a lesbian couple who wishes to remain anonymous. The students, in their twenties in trendy clothes, with nose rings, tattoos and colored hair, sell sweets and baked goods via Instagram, such as croissants and waffles with marijuana.

They deliver their goods to the customer via the Grab delivery service. The initiator grew up in Los Angeles. She has been using and growing since she was a teenager. “We know exactly what the THC content is in our products,” she claims. “I take my responsibility. I ask every customer to take a picture of themselves so that I can be sure they are of legal age. That should be the case in the US too.”

Although she wants to finish her studies Communication and Design, she also sees a future in the cannabis sector. “But I don’t count on the government. It is uncertain how the law will develop. There will be a licensing system. I keep in mind that at some point we will have to go underground again.”

Although members of the opposition have expressed their displeasure with the cannabis law, the Ministry of Health is moving forward at full speed for the time being. For example, government website Plook Ganga (growing weed) is full of tips. The home grower is allowed to have six plants for his own use. You can grow more plants for commercial purposes. Although it is not yet clear who should and who should not register, most Thais took no risk. The website crashed on the first day. More than 600,000 interested people had registered.

Criminal record

One of them was ‘Donut’, in full Nattapont Saetung. The 22-year-old entrepreneur grows twelve plants in his mother’s house in a residential area in Bangkok. He has hung lamps in a separate room next to the laundry room. He hopes to create the right temperature with the tensioned sail. When he is not there, his mother waters the plants. “But she’s not very happy about it,” says Donut, after his grandmother has left the living room. Among the portraits of his Chinese ancestors is a Buddhist altar.

A medicinal herb fair in Bangkok.



Donut has a history of depression. “I was on medication when I was eighteen. Xanax and Tramadol. I also smoked and grew my own plants. But I wasn’t very good at it. Harvests failed. I got into debt and when I went crazy, my parents turned me in for drug use. I had to rehab in jail.”

Now that cannabis cultivation is legal, Donut tries to get his life back on track. “I have experience with cannabis cultivation. I think I now know how to harvest profitably.” With the legalization, his criminal record has expired and he no longer needs to be tested for drug use. “I don’t have to take any more pills now. I can manage my moods well with marijuana.”

The driving force behind the legalization is Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul. Analysts say his party Bhumjai Thai, part of the ruling coalition, wants to take the wind out of the opposition’s sails with the legalization and thus hope to increase the chance of re-election. A day after the legalization, Anutin went to the northeast of Thailand to hand out the first hemp cuttings to rice farmers. Over the next six months, the government wants to distribute one million cuttings throughout Thailand.

Speaking to Reuters, Minister Anutin said he expects the legal Thai hemp market to reach $3 billion within three years. Businessman Ittisug Hanjichan (49 years old) has big plans. Since 2020, he has set up some cannabis plantations and started a line of CBD products. In his yard in Sri Racha, a district just outside Bangkok, there is a greenhouse with a few thousand plants. He also has a supply contract with forty farmers in the area.

Hemp products are displayed on a table in the office next to his greenhouse. The oil, tea, beer and skin products are provided with professional packaging. Hanjichan, dressed in trousers and a white polo shirt with green cannabis leaves, the logo of his company, passionately tells how he moved from northeast Thailand to Bangkok thirty years ago to make it as a musician. It worked. For many years he was the guitarist for Thai singer Kittikhun Chiansong, famous for his covers of American country songs. To supplement his income, he rented out video game CDs. “In the evenings I played in bars. But financially it remained tight.”

Street traders with joints and other cannabis products.



When the government took the first steps towards legalizing cannabis, Hanjichan seized the opportunity. His son pointed him to a three-year master’s degree in cannabis cultivation at Chiang Mai’s Maejo University. “I have completed the first two years.” He says he has all the permits in order. Includes an export license to companies in the US state of California. Once he also has THC cultivation permits, he wants to expand his production line.

Fatal Mistake

Later in the evening in Bangkok, brother Petch and sister Ploy’s weed shop is busy. Indonesian August (32) wants to try the weed. He is on vacation with his aunt and uncle, his niece and her husband. “Indonesia is also considering legalization for medical use,” says his uncle, and joins the rest of the family for information. They dare. August pays the bill and leaves the store with a bag of marijuana.

The legalization does not only cause confusion in Thailand. At the end of June, the Indonesian police arrested a Brazilian at Bali airport with nine grams of weed in his possession. The man thought marijuana was also legal in Indonesia. In Singapore, such a mistake can be fatal. Possession or consumption of cannabis can lead to ten years in prison. If you are caught for drug trafficking, including marijuana, you could face the death penalty.