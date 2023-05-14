Bangkok Post: in Thailand found the body of a Russian who disappeared on May 12 after falling off the rocks

In Thailand, they found the body of a Russian who disappeared at sea after falling from the rocks. This is reported Bangkok Post.

According to the newspaper, fishermen initially noticed the man in the water. After that, rescuers arrived at the scene, who took the body of a young man to land, where he was identified. The deceased was identified by his friends.