Thaksin Shinawatra, Thai Prime Minister from 2001 to 2006, was released on Sunday morning, February 18, after six months of detention. In early February, authorities announced that he met the conditions for his early release due to his age and health. The billionaire returned to Thailand in August after 15 years of exile.

New chapter in the endless Thai political saga. Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra regained his freedom on Sunday, February 18, six months after his return to Thailand after fifteen years of voluntary exile.

The 74-year-old billionaire, who was in power from 2001 until the 2006 coup, was seen through the windows of his car, wearing a neck brace and sitting next to his daughter Paetongtarn, leaving the police hospital in the center of Bangkok.

A handful of people, protesting his release, gathered in front of the hospital and the door of his home in the capital was decorated with a welcome banner made by his grandchildren.

“I want to tell him to fight,” a fan wearing a T-shirt with her image and who had been waiting outside her house for two days told local media. “If he is there, the country will develop.”

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin clarified on Sunday that Thaksin Shinawatra has no intention of getting involved in politics again, but stated that he was willing to give advice, “everyone in the government would be willing to listen to it.”

royal forgiveness

Initially sentenced to eight years in prison for corruption and abuse of power, the former leader benefited in September from a pardon from King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who reduced his sentence to one year in prison.

In early February, authorities announced that the detainee met the conditions for early release due to his age and health.

Since his return from exile on August 22, 2023, after 15 years abroad, Thaksin Shinawatra spent a total of only six months in detention, mainly in a police hospital in Bangkok, due to health problems.

File photo: Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, August 22, 2023. © Athit Perawongmetha, Reuters

From popular prime minister to prison, Thaksin Shinawatra's return to Thailand

He was admitted to hospital within hours of returning from exile with chest tightness and high blood pressure, and his family said he underwent two operations in the following months.

The framework for Thaksin Shinawatra's parole is not yet known, but he could be forced to wear an electronic bracelet or limit his travel, according to an expert interviewed by AFP on Tuesday.

Pact with the king and the army?

In a statement, the progressive opposition party Move Forward (MFP) questioned whether it had received special treatment, stating:

Thailand needs a democratic system in which the rule of law and the justice system apply equally to all, without double standards (…) for the privileged

Thaksin Shinawatra, ultra-popular in the early 2000s, especially among peasants in the north and northeast, is suspected of having signed a pact with his former adversaries, the monarchy and the army, to regain freedom.

Thaksin Shinawatra is an old lion of Thai political life, maintaining influence through the Pheu Thai family party, led by his daughter Paetongtarn, who is expected to continue the dynasty.

He could become the third person to head the government named after Shinawatra, after Thaksin and Yingluck, his aunt (and Thaksin's sister), who ruled the kingdom from 2011 to 2014, until a coup.

Reds versus yellows

The mention of this surname awakens old fractures in Thailand. Thaksin Shinawatra was both adored in the countryside thanks to his pioneering redistributive policies, and hated by Bangkok's traditional elites, who found him populist and insolent towards King Bhumibol.

This leader, who made his fortune in the telecommunications sector, is also credited with good management of the economy, and has often been accused of mixing his private affairs with those of the State.

Tensions peaked during protest movements between his supporters, the Red Shirts, and his detractors of the monarchy, the Yellow Shirts. In 2010, the army opened fire on a Red Shirt demonstration, killing more than 90 people.

Some long-time supporters are now criticizing their former champion for reaching out to the military to encourage his return to the country after fifteen years of voluntary exile to escape justice.

In fact, Pheu Thai agreed to form a governing coalition with pro-army groups that could not have reclaimed power following their major defeat in the 2023 elections.

This controversial agreement excluded the MFP, the winning party of the elections, which had become the main protest force in the eyes of the new generations.

Thaksin Shinawatra is also the subject of lese majeste charges for comments made in 2015, but Thai justice has not yet decided what action to take in this case.

This is the note in the original language