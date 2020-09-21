People continue to pollute with garbage not only land, but also the world’s oceans, which forces the governments of many countries to resort to non-standard methods of dealing with those who kill nature. In Thailand, tourists who leave garbage in parks will be sent it by mail.

Park employees are worried about the health of animals that can eat it, writes BBC.

The innovation will first be introduced in the country’s oldest national park, Khao Yai. With mountains, rainforests and picturesque waterfalls, the park attracts both Thai visitors and locals.

Environment Minister Varavut Silpa-Archa said workers in Khao Yai National Park would start sending garbage through the mail. The data of offenders will be transferred to the police.

All visitors to the park will be required to provide their address so that trash offenders can be easily found.

Littering in the national park is considered an offense and is punishable by up to five years in prison and heavy fines.

On the social network Varavut Silpa-Archa published photos of garbage collected in cardboard boxes, ready for shipment. In addition to empty plastic bottles, cans, and packets of chips, the box has a polite note: “You forgot these things in Khao Yai National Park.”

We will remind, last weekend in Kiev and other large Ukrainian cities promotions were held for the World Cleanup Day… In the capital, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba took part in the subbotnik, in Transcarpathia – the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Roman Abramovsky. Diplomats from 37 countries joined the action. AND in Zaporozhye, an environmental rally was timed to coincide with World Cleanup Day.

