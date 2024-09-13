The job search in the united states It is very complex for many people amidst the deliberate increases in the prices of some products and the difficulties of some families to keep their economy stable, so a job offer that arose in Texas may be more than interesting to many people.

According to the criteria of

As can be seen in a publication on the site Simply Hiredwhere companies post their job offers, in Houston, Texas, the company Glowing Up Guru is looking for a house cleaner for a salary of between US$168.05 and US$200.87 per day with contract.

“We are looking for a reliable and detail-oriented house cleaner to join our team,” they wrote in the post, adding that “The ideal candidate will have experience in residential and commercial cleaning.with a strong focus on customer satisfaction.”

They also specified that the responsibilities of the position They include cleaning and disinfecting homes, offices, and other facilities; using specialized cleaning equipment and products to clean floors, carpets, and surfaces; following a cleaning schedule to ensure all areas are thoroughly cleaned and maintained; working independently; managing cleaning supplies and equipment; and more.

In this regard, they assured that It is necessary to have 2 years’ previous experience in housekeeping, residential cleaning, or commercial cleaning; demonstrated ability to work independently and as part of a team; experience in carpet cleaning, floor care, and janitorial duties; ability to lift, carry, and move cleaning equipment and supplies; among other duties.

Besides, the skills required for this positionaccording to the company, are a solid knowledge of cleaning techniques and products, excellent customer service skills, ability to work in a team environment, familiarity with residential and commercial cleaning procedures, experience with hotel cleaning procedures, among others.

The position has been active for 14 days on the platform Photo:iStock Share

How to Apply for a Cleaning Job in Texas

In case you are interested in Apply as a house cleaner for Glowing Up Guru In Houston, Texas, you will have to enter the site Simply Hired and look for the publication from the company mentioned in which you specify this search, and there you will find a button that says “quick request” to submit your application for the position in a simple and effective manner.