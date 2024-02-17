The territory of Texas, a border state with a rich Mexican culture, has become a paradise for taco lovers. To help travelers navigate this culinary universe, Taste Atlasthe renowned global gastronomic guide, selected restaurants that offer memorable experiences through their tacos.

From street stalls to gourmet restaurants, the variety of options is as wide as it is delicious. Texas stands out on a culinary level for merging Mexican and American cuisinegiving rise to Texmex cuisinecharacterized by combining flavors, ingredients and techniques from both cultures, creating a unique and popular style.

In Austin, the state capital, two must-sees appear: Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ and Tacodeli. The first fuses Mexican tradition with Texan barbecue, creating unique tacos such as brisket with green sauce or machaca with cheese. Tacodeli, on the other hand, stands out for its focus on fresh and local ingredients, with options like the chipotle shrimp taco or the portobello mushroom taco with guajillo chili sauce.

San Antonio, known as the “Alamo City,” is also home to two culinary gems. Ray's Drive Inn, a local classic since 1959, delights with its “Tex-Mex” style tacos, such as beef with chili con carne or chicken with guacamole. Henry's Puffy Tacos, for its part, is famous for its puffed tortillas filled with traditional stews, such as picadillo or zucchini with cheese.

Other Texas Options That Offer the Best Taco Experience

In Round Rock, Veracruz All Natural is distinguished by its authenticity and Veracruz flavor. Their fish tacos, made with fresh dogfish and a delicious green sauce, are unmissable. Los Barrios Mexican Restaurant, in San Antonio, offers a family experience with traditional recipes such as beef barbacoa taco or pork carnitas.

For chain lovers, Torchy's Tacos is a great option. With a presence in several cities in Texas, it offers a wide variety of tacos with a gourmet touch, such as the “Trailer Park Taco” with fried chicken or the “Republican Taco” with beef and cheddar cheese.

The birria taco, which is accompanied with the broth in which the meat was cooked, is fashionable.

Joe's Bakery & Coffee Shop, in Austin, is an iconic place that not only offers delicious tacos, but also a unique atmosphere. Their chorizo ​​and egg crumb tacos are a popular breakfast option.