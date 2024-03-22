The recent controversy in Texas surrounding Senate Bill 4 (SB4) has raised questions and concerns about people's rights in relation to their immigration status. This law, which has been the subject of legal disputes and temporary suspensions, remains suspended in accordance with the latest decision of the Court of March 20, leaving still without effect the action of the police against suspects of being undocumented immigrants.

Texas law SB4 seeks to authorize state and local law enforcement to detain and arrest people suspected of entering illegally from Mexico. It would also give judges power to order the return of migrants to the neighboring country or impose harsher penalties for non-compliance. However, its implementation has been questioned and is currently suspended.

The main controversy lies in Whether the police can stop someone solely to ask about their immigration status. According to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center (ILRC), SB4, although on pause, does not change the ways police must act when enforcing Texas laws on the streets. However, it can influence police behavior, increasing the risk of actions based on presumed immigration status, which could be considered illegal discrimination.

What will happen to Texas' SB4 law?

It is important to understand that, under SB4, Police in Texas are not required to ask about people's immigration status during their regular policing activities. The law does not authorize the police to detain migrants solely based on their immigration status, nor does it require them to investigate said status.. However, this does not rule out the possibility that the authorities could do so.

The temporary suspension of SB 4 does not eliminate concerns about discrimination and civil rights. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

SB4 also establishes Penalties for those who cross the border illegally, including sentences of up to six months in prison for the first offense and up to 20 years for repeat offenders. In addition, it authorizes judges to issue deportation orders and establishes minimum sentences for crimes related to human smuggling.

The debate around immigration law has been intense, with criticism from Democrats and civil rights groups that They argue that the law usurps federal authority over immigration laws and could lead to racial profiling by the police. On the other hand, Texas Republicans defend the existence of the law to address the increase in migrants in the region and accuse the federal government of negligence in this matter.